Ireland Trade Surplus Shrinks In February

(RTTNews) - Ireland's foreign trade surplus decreased in February as imports rose amid a fall in exports, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted trade surplus dropped to EUR 7.2 billion in February from EUR 8.4 billion in the previous month.

In the corresponding month last year, the trade balance showed a surplus of EUR 5.3 billion.

Exports logged a monthly decrease of 3.0 percent in February, while imports increased by 7.0 percent.

On an unadjusted basis, exports declined 5.0 percent annually in February, and imports were 10.0 percent lower compared to last year. As a result, the trade surplus increased to EUR 5.9 billion from EUR 5.5 billion last year.

Exports to Great Britain dropped by 5.0 percent annually in February. A 34.0 percent sharp decline in imports was seen due to weak domestic demand for chemicals and related products and mineral fuels, lubricants, and related products.

