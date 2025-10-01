Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1501
 EUR
0,0047
0,41 %
EUR - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
>
01.10.2025 14:44:12

Irish Jobless Rate Steady At 4.7%

(RTTNews) - Ireland's unemployment rate remained stable in September after falling slightly in August, preliminary data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate came in at 4.7 percent in September, the same as in the previous month. In the corresponding month last year, the rate was 4.1 percent.

The seasonally adjusted number of unemployed fell to 138,200 in September from 138,600 in August. A year ago, it was 119,300.

Ireland's youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15-24 age group, rose to 12.0 percent from 11.7 percent.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

13:46 September 2025: So performten die ATX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
12:42 3. Quartal 2025: So performten die DAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
30.09.25 3. Quartal 2025: So bewegten sich die ATX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
28.09.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 39
28.09.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 39: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX zieht an -- DAX dreht ins Plus -- Nikkei beendet Handel im Minus - China-Börsen geschlossen
Der heimische Markt legt am Mittwoch zu. Der deutsche Leitindex schüttelt seine Verluste ab. Der japanische Leitindex gab zur Wochenmitte nach, die China-Börsen blieben daneben feiertagsbedingt geschlossen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen