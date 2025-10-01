|
01.10.2025 14:44:12
Irish Jobless Rate Steady At 4.7%
(RTTNews) - Ireland's unemployment rate remained stable in September after falling slightly in August, preliminary data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate came in at 4.7 percent in September, the same as in the previous month. In the corresponding month last year, the rate was 4.1 percent.
The seasonally adjusted number of unemployed fell to 138,200 in September from 138,600 in August. A year ago, it was 119,300.
Ireland's youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15-24 age group, rose to 12.0 percent from 11.7 percent.
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX zieht an -- DAX dreht ins Plus -- Nikkei beendet Handel im Minus - China-Börsen geschlossen
Der heimische Markt legt am Mittwoch zu. Der deutsche Leitindex schüttelt seine Verluste ab. Der japanische Leitindex gab zur Wochenmitte nach, die China-Börsen blieben daneben feiertagsbedingt geschlossen.