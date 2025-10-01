Irish Jobless Rate Steady At 4.7%

(RTTNews) - Ireland's unemployment rate remained stable in September after falling slightly in August, preliminary data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate came in at 4.7 percent in September, the same as in the previous month. In the corresponding month last year, the rate was 4.1 percent.

The seasonally adjusted number of unemployed fell to 138,200 in September from 138,600 in August. A year ago, it was 119,300.

Ireland's youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15-24 age group, rose to 12.0 percent from 11.7 percent.