Irish Wholesale Prices Fall 0.2% In March

(RTTNews) - Ireland's wholesale prices decline moderated sharply at the end of the first quarter, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Tuesday.

Output prices in the manufacturing industry fell 0.2 percent year-over-year in March, following a 5.5 percent decline in February. Further, this was the slowest decrease since the current sequence of fall began since February 2025.

Wholesale prices for food products decreased 1.6 percent, and those for basic metals dropped by 1.9 percent. Costs for electrical equipment were 1.7 percent less expensive. Meanwhile, prices for chemicals and chemical products surged 20.8 percent, and those for pulp, paper, and paper products increased 4.6 percent.

Data also showed that wholesale electricity prices declined 2.4 percent from last year, while the price index for construction products climbed by 1.7 percent.

On a monthly basis, wholesale prices rebounded 3.1 percent in March versus a 1.1 percent decrease a month ago.