Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1541
 EUR
-0,0006
-0,05 %
EUR - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
EUR/GBP
>
28.04.2026 13:27:36

Irish Wholesale Prices Fall 0.2% In March

(RTTNews) - Ireland's wholesale prices decline moderated sharply at the end of the first quarter, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Tuesday.

Output prices in the manufacturing industry fell 0.2 percent year-over-year in March, following a 5.5 percent decline in February. Further, this was the slowest decrease since the current sequence of fall began since February 2025.

Wholesale prices for food products decreased 1.6 percent, and those for basic metals dropped by 1.9 percent. Costs for electrical equipment were 1.7 percent less expensive. Meanwhile, prices for chemicals and chemical products surged 20.8 percent, and those for pulp, paper, and paper products increased 4.6 percent.

Data also showed that wholesale electricity prices declined 2.4 percent from last year, while the price index for construction products climbed by 1.7 percent.

On a monthly basis, wholesale prices rebounded 3.1 percent in March versus a 1.1 percent decrease a month ago.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

26.04.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 17: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
26.04.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 17
25.04.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
25.04.26 KW 17: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
24.04.26 KW 17: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schließt fester -- DAX geht leichter aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische Markt konnte am Dienstag moderat zulegen. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich etwas nach unten. Der Dow kommt im Dienstagshandel kaum vom Fleck. An den Märkten in Asien ging es am Dienstag abwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen