20.06.2024 11:58:55
Italy Construction Output Recovers 2.3%
(RTTNews) - Italy's construction output increased for the first time in three months in April, according to the provisional data released by the statistical office Istat on Thursday.
Construction production rose 2.3 percent month-on-month in April, reversing a 1.6 percent decrease in the previous month.
The annual growth in construction output accelerated to a 3-month high of 10.5 percent in April from 4.3 percent a month ago.
On an unadjusted basis, construction production rebounded sharply by 21.0 percent from last year, versus a 4.7 percent fall in March, which was the first fall in almost a year.
