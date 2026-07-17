Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1761
 EUR
-0,0020
-0,17 %
EUR - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
EUR/GBP
>
17.07.2026 13:46:58

Italy Construction Output Remains Flat In May

(RTTNews) - Italy's construction output stalled in May after rising in the previous two months, according to the provisional data released by the statistical office Istat on Friday.

Construction production showed a flat change in May on a monthly basis, after a 0.8 percent increase in April.

The annual outcome was also an expansion of 2.9 percent in May, though slower than the 3.2 percent growth in the prior month.

On an unadjusted basis, construction production contracted 1.6 percent annually, reversing a 7.9 percent sharp increase a month ago. This was the first declined in four months.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

13:15 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
11:59 KW 29: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
17.07.26 KW 29: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
12.07.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 28: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
12.07.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 28

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht tiefrot ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel leichter -- Wall Street schließt schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich im Minus
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendierten im Freitagshandel abwärts. Die Wall Street notierte mit negativen Vorzeichen. Asiens Börsen zeigten sich am Freitag in Rot.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen