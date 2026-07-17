Italy Current Account Surplus Shrinks In May

(RTTNews) - Italy's current account surplus decreased in May from the previous year, the Bank of Italy reported Friday.

The current account surplus dropped to EUR 0.59 billion in May from EUR 1.91 billion in the corresponding month last year.

The goods trade surplus shrank to EUR 5.2 billion from EUR 6.2 billion. At the same time, the services balance turned to a deficit of EUR 118 million from a surplus of EUR 174 million a year ago.

The primary income balance showed a deficit of EUR 4.0 billion, up from EUR 3.7 billion. Meanwhile, the secondary income deficit narrowed to EUR 478 billion from EUR 692 million.

Data showed that the capital account surplus rose to EUR 54 million from EUR 3.0 million a year earlier. The financial account balance showed a shortfall of EUR 6.8 billion versus a surplus of EUR 956 million.

In the twelve months ending in May 2026, the current account recorded a surplus of EUR 31.2 billion, equivalent to 1.4 percent of GDP, compared to 18.4 billion in the same period of the previous year.