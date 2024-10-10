Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
|
10.10.2024 11:54:23
Italy Industrial Production Rebounds 0.1%
(RTTNews) - Italy's industrial production increased slightly in August after falling in the previous month, data from the statistical office ISTAT revealed on Thursday.
Industrial output increased 0.1 percent month-on-month in August, reversing a 1.0 percent decline in July. Economists had forecast production to increase by 0.2 percent.
Production of consumer goods grew 2.8 percent over the month, and that of energy goods advanced 2.3 percent. Meanwhile, capital goods production declined 2.5 percent, and the intermediate goods segment was 2.8 percent lower.
On a yearly basis, the decline in industrial production softened slightly to 3.2 percent from 3.3 percent in July.
Unadjusted industrial production plunged 6.1 percent from last year, reversing a 2.8 percent recovery in the previous month.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht höher ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich mit Zuschlägen -- Wall Street schlussendtlich höher - Dow und S&P-500 in Rekordlaune -- Börsenhandel in Asien endet uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt pendelte um die Nulllinie, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt sich im Freitagshandel höher präsentierte. Die US-Börsen verbuchten am Freitag Gewinne. In Fernost waren die Anleger unentschlossen.