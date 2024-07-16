Italy Inflation Confirmed At 0.8%

(RTTNews) - Italy's consumer price inflation remained stable for the second straight month, as initially estimated in June, the latest data from the statistical office, ISTAT, showed on Friday.

The consumer price index rose 0.8 percent year-over-year in June, the same as in the previous two months. That was in line with the flash data published on June 28.

Core inflation, which excludes energy and fresh food, eased slightly to 1.9 percent from 2.0 percent. In the initial report, the inflation rate was 2.0 percent.

The annual price growth for unprocessed food products eased to 0.3 percent from 2.2 percent. Charges for recreational, cultural, and personal care services rose at a slightly slower pace of 4.0 percent versus 4.3 percent in May.

Costs of non-regulated energy products slumped 10.3 percent, while those of regulated ones rose at a faster rate of 3.5 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up by 0.1 percent, as estimated

Inflation, based on the harmonised index of consumer prices, stood at 0.9 percent in June, up from 0.8 percent in May. Month-on-month, the HICP posted an increase of 0.2 percent. There was no change in figures compared with the initial estimate.