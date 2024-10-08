Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen - Kurs (GBP - JPY)
08.10.2024
Japan August Current Account Surplus Y3.804 Trillion
(RTTNews) - Japan posted a current account surplus of 3.804 trillion yen in August, the Ministry of Finance said on Tuesday.
That beat forecasts for a surplus of 2.43 trillion yen and was up from 2.80 trillion yen in July.
Imports were up 1.3 percent on year to 8.766 trillion yen, while imports climbed an annual 6.2 percent to 8.388 trillion yen for a trade deficit of 377.9 billion yen.
The capital account showed a deficit of 24.4 billion yen, while the financial account saw a surplus of 4.187 trillion yen.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Inflationszahlen im Blick: ATX unentschlossen -- DAX etwas tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Plus - Hang Seng haussiert
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Donnerstag zunächst volatil. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt weist im Donnerstagshandel Abschläge aus. An den wichtigsten asiatischen Börsen waren am Donnerstag positive Vorzeichen zu sehen, vor allem in Hongkong dominierten die Bullen.