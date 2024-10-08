Japan August Current Account Surplus Y3.804 Trillion

(RTTNews) - Japan posted a current account surplus of 3.804 trillion yen in August, the Ministry of Finance said on Tuesday.

That beat forecasts for a surplus of 2.43 trillion yen and was up from 2.80 trillion yen in July.

Imports were up 1.3 percent on year to 8.766 trillion yen, while imports climbed an annual 6.2 percent to 8.388 trillion yen for a trade deficit of 377.9 billion yen.

The capital account showed a deficit of 24.4 billion yen, while the financial account saw a surplus of 4.187 trillion yen.