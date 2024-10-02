Japan Consumer Confidence Improves To 5-Month High

(RTTNews) - Japan's consumer sentiment increased slightly in September to the highest level in five months, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed on Wednesday.

The seasonally adjusted consumer confidence index rose to 36.9 in September from August's stable score of 36.7. Economists had forecast the index to rise to 37.1.

The latest survey was conducted on September 15 among 8,400 households.

The index for employment rose by 0.8 points to 42.2, and the sub-index for income growth improved to 40.1 from 39.7.

The index reflecting willingness to buy durable consumer goods rose marginally to 31.0 from 30.9, while the overall livelihood index dropped to 34.4 from 34.7.