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01.09.2026 08:30:49

Japan Consumer Confidence Rises To 6-month High

(RTTNews) - Japan's consumer sentiment improved further in August to the highest level in six months, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted consumer confidence index rose to 35.5 in August from 34.9 in July. Moreover, this was the highest score since February, when it was 39.7.

The survey was conducted on August 15 among 8,400 households.

The sub-index measuring overall livelihood strengthened by 1.0 points to 34.1 in August. Similarly, the index for the willingness to buy durable goods increased to 27.5 from 25.6. Meanwhile, the employment index dropped slightly from 40.1 to 39.9, and the income growth index weakened to 40.4 from 40.9.

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