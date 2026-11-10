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10.11.2026 07:21:30

Japan Eco Watchers Index Falls In October

(RTTNews) - A measure of the public assessment of the current situation of the Japanese economy weakened more-than-expected in October, the survey data from the Cabinet Office showed on Tuesday.

The current conditions index of the Economy Watchers' Survey dropped to 46.1 in October from 47.0 in September. Economists had forecast the index to decrease to 46.8. Any reading below 50 indicates pessimism.

Household activity-related measures dropped by 0.9 points to 45.5, while corporate-related activities rose to 47.6 from 47.1.

The survey also revealed that the outlook indicator decreased to 46.5 in October from 47.4 in the previous month.

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