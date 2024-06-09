Japan GDP Data Due On Monday

(RTTNews) - Japan will on Monday release final Q1 numbers for gross domestic product, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. GDP is expected to fall 0.5 percent on quarter and 2.0 percent on year after adding 0.1 percent on quarter and 0.4 percent on year in the three months prior.

Japan also will see April figures for current account and May numbers for overall bank lending. The adjusted current account is expected to show a surplus of 2.09 trillion yen, down from 201.06 trillion yen in March. Lending is seen steady, higher by an annual 3.1 percent.

Malaysia will provide April data for industrial production and unemployment; in March, industrial production was up 2.4 percent on year, while the jobless rate was 3.3 percent.

Finally, the markets in Taiwan, China and Hong Kong are off Monday for the Dragon Boat Festival, while Australia is also shuttered for the king's birthday. They all return to action on Tuesday.