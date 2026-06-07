Japan GDP Data Due On Monday

(RTTNews) - Japan will on Monday release Q1 numbers for gross domestic product, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In the previous three months, GDP was up 0.5 percent on quarter and 2.1 percent on year.

Japan also will see April figures for current account and May data for bank lending and the eco watchers index. In March, the current account surplus was 390.06 trillion yen, while bank lending was up 5.4 percent on year in April. The eco watchers survey for current conditions saw a score of 40.8.

Australia will see April results for private sector credit; in March, credit was up 0.7 percent on month.

Finally, the markets in Australia are closed on Monday for the king's birthday and will re-open on Tuesday.