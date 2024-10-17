Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen - Kurs (GBP - JPY)
17.10.2024 02:09:34
Japan Has Y294.3 Billion Trade Shortfall
(RTTNews) - Japan posted a merchandise trade deficit of 294.3 billion yen in September, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday.
That missed forecasts for a shortfall of 237.6 billion yen following the downwardly revised 703.2 billion yen deficit in August (originally -695.3 billion yen).
Exports fell 1.7 percent on year to 9.038 trillion yen - shy of expectations for an increase of 0.5 percent following the downwardly revised 5.5 percent increase in the previous month (originally 5.6 percent).
Imports rose an annual 2.1 percent to 9.332 trillion yen versus expectations for a gain of 3.2 percent following the 2.3 percent increase a month earlier.
