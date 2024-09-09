09.09.2024 02:13:58

Japan Has Y3.193 Trillion Current Account Surplus

(RTTNews) - Japan posted a current account surplus of 3.193 trillion yen in July, the Ministry of Finance said on Monday - up 15.1 percent on year.

That's up from the 1.533 trillion yen surplus in June.

Imports were up 16.8 percent on year to 9.899 trillion yen, while exports rose an annual 9.4 percent to 9.417 trillion yen for a 4482.7 billion yen deficit.

The capital account saw a deficit of 20.0 billion yen, while the financial account had a surplus of 2.332 trillion yen.

