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05.06.2026 00:00:55
Japan Household Spending Data Due On Friday
(RTTNews) - Japan will on Friday release April numbers for household spending, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.
Spending is expected to add 0.8 percent on month and fall 1.5 percent on year and sinking 1.3 percent on month and 2.9 percent on year in March.
Japan also will see preliminary April results for its leading and coincident indexes; in March, they were up 0.8 percent and 0.2 percent on month, respectively.
South Korea will provide April figures for current account; in March, the current account surplus was $37.33 billion.
Thailand will release May data for consumer prices, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 3.9 percent on year for overall inflation and 0.9 percent for core CPI. In April, overall inflation was up 2.89 percent on year and core CPI rose 0.83 percent.
Singapore will provide April numbers for retail sales; in March, sales were up 3.7 percent on month and 4.8 percent on year.
Taiwan will see May figures for consumer prices; in April, overall inflation was up 0.79 on month and 1.74 percent on year.
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