Japan Household Spending Sinks 1.8% In April

(RTTNews) - The average of household spending in Japan was down a seasonally adjusted 1.8 percent on month in April, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday - coming in at 325,717 yen.

That missed forecasts for a decline of 0.8 percent following the 0.4 percent increase in March.

On a yearly basis, household spending dipped 0.1 percent - again missing estimates for an increase of 1.5 percent and down from 2.1 percent in the previous month.

The average of monthly income per household stood at 589,528 yen, roughly unchanged from the previous year.