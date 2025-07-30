Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen

197,8162
 JPY
-0,3949
-0,20 %
JPY - GBP
31.07.2025 01:57:32

Japan Industrial Output Climbs 1.7% In June

(RTTNews) - Industrial production in Japan was up a seasonally adjusted 1.7 percent on month in June, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Thursday.

That beat forecasts for a decline of 0.7 percent following the 0.1 percent contraction in May.

On a yearly basis, industrial production was up 4.0 percent.

Upon the release of the data, the METI maintained its assessment of industrial production, saying that it continues to fluctuate indecisively.

Shipments were down 0.8 percent on month and up 3.8 percent on year, while inventories fell 0.4 percent on month and 3.2 percent on year. The inventory ratio was up 0.8 percent on month and 1.9 percent on year.

According to the METI's forecast for industrial production, output is expected to rise 1.8 percent in July and 0.8 percent in August.

US-Leitzins bleibt unverändert: US-Börsen mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen -- ATX und DAX schließen leicht im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt herrschte zur Wochenmitte nur wenig Bewegung, während der deutsche Leitindex etwas hinzugewann. An den US-Börsen ging es uneinheitlich zu. Die Börsen in Asien fanden am Mittwoch keine gemeinsame Richtung.
