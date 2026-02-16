Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen

209,2103
 JPY
0,8698
0,42 %
JPY - GBP
16.02.2026 08:04:09

Japan Industrial Output Falls As Estimated

(RTTNews) - Japan's industrial production decreased as initially estimated at the end of the year, final data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed on Monday.

Industrial production dropped 0.1 percent monthly in December, much slower than the 2.7 percent decline in November. That was in line with the flash data published earlier.

Shipments contracted 1.6 percent over the month, while inventories logged an increase of 0.9 percent. Data showed that the inventory ratio rose by 1.6 percent.

On an annual basis, industrial production rebounded 2.6 percent versus a 2.2 percent fall in the prior month.

Further, data showed that capacity utilization rose 1.3 percent, in contrast to a 5.3 percent decrease a month ago.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schlussendlich fester -- DAX schwächer -- Wall Street in Feiertagspause -- Märkte in Fernost letztlich uneins - Feiertag in Shanghai
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte zu, während das deutsche Börsenbarometer abwärts tendierte. An den US-Börsen findet zum Wochenbeginn kein Handel statt. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes stiegen uneinheitlich in die neue Handelswoche ein.
