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14.04.2026 09:53:49

Japan Industrial Output Falls Less Than Estimated

(RTTNews) - Japan's industrial production expanded less than initially estimated in February, final data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry showed on Tuesday.

Industrial production dropped 2.0 percent monthly in February, reversing a 4.3 percent rise in January. In the flash estimate, the rate of decrease was 2.1 percent.

Shipments fell 1.5 percent monthly in February, while inventories and inventory ratios increased by 0.3 percent and 2.0 percent, respectively.

On a yearly basis, industrial production rose 0.4 percent after a 0.7 percent growth in the previous month.

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