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16.11.2026 07:51:48

Japan Industrial Output Recovers Less Than Estimated

(RTTNews) - Japan's industrial production expanded less than initially estimated in September, final data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed on Monday.

Industrial production rose 2.0 percent month-on-month in September, reversing a 2.4 percent decline in August. In the initial estimate, industrial output showed a growth of 2.2 percent.

The inventory ratio grew 2.4 percent monthly in September, and inventories and shipments increased 2.8 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively.

On an annual basis, industrial production advanced 1.7 percent in September, slower than the 2.7 percent growth in August. Production has been rising since June.

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