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30.09.2026 02:00:23

Japan Industrial Output Sinks 1.7% In August

(RTTNews) - Industrial production in Japan was down a seasonally adjusted 1.7 percent on month in August, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Wednesday.

That was well shy of forecasts for an increase of 1.4 percent following the 0.2 percent decline in July.

On a yearly basis, industrial production was up 3.4 percent.

Upon the release of the data, the METI maintained its assessment of industrial production, saying that it continues to fluctuate indecisively.

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