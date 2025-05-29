|
30.05.2025 01:44:48
Japan Jobless Rate Holds Steady At 2.5%
(RTTNews) - The unemployment rate in Japan came in at a seasonally adjusted 2.5 percent in April, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.
That was in line with expectations and unchanged from the March reading.
The jobs-to-applicant ratio was 1.26 - in lie with forecasts and steady from the previous month.
The participation rate improved to 63.7 percent, up from 63.3 percent a month earlier.
