Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen

194,4883
 JPY
-0,5289
-0,27 %
JPY - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
>
30.05.2025 01:44:48

Japan Jobless Rate Holds Steady At 2.5%

(RTTNews) - The unemployment rate in Japan came in at a seasonally adjusted 2.5 percent in April, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.

That was in line with expectations and unchanged from the March reading.

The jobs-to-applicant ratio was 1.26 - in lie with forecasts and steady from the previous month.

The participation rate improved to 63.7 percent, up from 63.3 percent a month earlier.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

29.05.25 Stanley Druckenmillers Investmentausblick: So sieht sein Depot zum Start ins Jahr 2025 aus
28.05.25 Q1 2025: In diese Aktien investierte Dalios Ex-Fonds Bridgewater
27.05.25 Carl Icahns Favoriten: Diese Aktien wählte er im 1. Quartal 2025
27.05.25 So positionierte sich die Commerzbank bei US-Aktien im 1. Quartal 2025
26.05.25 1. Quartal 2025: Diese Aktien befinden sich im Depot von George Soros

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

NVIDIA-Zahlen und Zoll-Überraschung im Blick: ATX letztlich im Minus -- DAX schließt unter 24.000er-Marke -- US-Börsen letztlich in Grün -- Asiens Börsen legen schlussendlich zu
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Donnerstag abwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex gab seine Gewinne ab. Die US-Märkte zeigten sich freundlich. In Asien ging es am Donnerstag sichtlich nach oben.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen