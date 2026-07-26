Japan Leading Index Data Due On Monday

(RTTNews) - Japan will on Monday see May results for its leading and coincident indexes, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

The leading index is expected to rise 0.7 percent for the second straight month, while the coincident is seen higher by 0.4 percent - slowing from 1.3 percent in April.

Singapore will provide June numbers for industrial production; in May, production was down 0.7 percent on month and up 13.0 percent on year.

China will release June data for industrial profits; in May, profits were up 18.8 percent on year.

Hong Kong will see June numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. In May, imports were up 42.0 percent on month and exports jumped 40.8 percent for a trade deficit of HKD44.2 billion.