(RTTNews) - Japan's leading index declined less than estimated initially in September to the lowest level in three months, the latest data from the Cabinet Office showed Thursday.

The leading index, which measures future economic activity, dropped to 116.5 in September from 118.0 in the previous month. In the flash estimate, the reading was 116.4.

Meanwhile, the coincident index that measures the current economic situation improved to 119.5 from 118.8 in August, as estimated.

Likewise, the lagging index rose to 113.9 in September from 112.2 in the previous month.