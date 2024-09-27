Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen - Kurs (GBP - JPY)
27.09.2024 08:21:27
Japan Leading Index Rises Less Than Estimated In July
(RTTNews) - Japan's leading index increased less than initially estimated in July from a 7-month low in June, the latest data from the Cabinet Office showed on Friday.
The leading index, which measures future economic activity, rose to 109.3 in July from 109.1 in the previous month. In the flash report, the score was 109.5.
Meanwhile, the coincident index rose to 117.2 in July from 114.1 a month ago. The latest reading was revised up from 117.1. The coincident index measures the current economic situation.
The lagging index also strengthened somewhat to 107.2 in July from 107.0 in the prior month. The initial score was 107.9.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow Jones erzielt neues Allzeithoch -- Rallymodus: ATX geht mit Aufschlägen ins Wochenende -- DAX erneut mit Allzeithoch -- Hang Seng und Shanghai Composite schließen höher
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich im Freitagshandel fester, während der deutsche Leitindex seine Rekordjagd fortsetzte. In den USA geht es nach oben - der Dow Jones erreicht dabei eine neue Bestmarke. Die Börsen in Fernost legten zum Wochenende hin indes ebenfalls nochmals kräftig zu.