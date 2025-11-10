Japan Leading Index Rises To 8-month High

(RTTNews) - Japan's leading index increased more-than-expected in September to the highest level in eight months, preliminary data from the Cabinet Office showed on Monday.

The leading index, which measures future economic activity, rose to 108.0 in September from 107.0 in the previous month. The expected score was 107.9.

Further, this was the highest reading since January, when it was 108.1.

Data showed that the coincident index also improved to a three-month high of 114.6 in September from 112.8 a month ago. The coincident index measures the current economic situation.

The lagging index climbed to 113.2 in September from 112.4 in the prior month.