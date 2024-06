Japan Producer Prices Slip 0.1% In May

(RTTNews) - Producer prices in Japan were down 0.1 percent on month in May, the Bank of Japan said on Tuesday.

That follows the 0.7 percent monthly jump in April.

On a yearly basis, producer prices were up 2.5 percent, easing from 2.7 percent in the previous month.

The services producer price index was down 0.1 percent on month and up 2.4 percent on year after gaining 0.7 percent on month and 2.6 percent on year in April.