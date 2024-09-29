Japan Retail Sales Climb 0.8% In August

(RTTNews) - The total value of retail sales in Japan was up a seasonally adjusted 0.8 percent on month in August, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Monday - coming in at 13.772 trillion yen.

That's up from 0.2 percent in July and 0.6 percent in June.

On a yearly basis, retail sales advanced 2.8 percent - beating forecasts for 2.6 percent and up from 2.7 percent in the previous month.

Commercial sales sank 2.0 percent on month and rose 2.0 percent on year at 49.081 trillion yen, while wholesale sales fell 2.6 percent on month and gained 1.7 percent on year at 35.308 trillion yen.