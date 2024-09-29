Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen - Kurs (GBP - JPY)
|
30.09.2024 01:59:06
Japan Retail Sales Climb 0.8% In August
(RTTNews) - The total value of retail sales in Japan was up a seasonally adjusted 0.8 percent on month in August, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Monday - coming in at 13.772 trillion yen.
That's up from 0.2 percent in July and 0.6 percent in June.
On a yearly basis, retail sales advanced 2.8 percent - beating forecasts for 2.6 percent and up from 2.7 percent in the previous month.
Commercial sales sank 2.0 percent on month and rose 2.0 percent on year at 49.081 trillion yen, while wholesale sales fell 2.6 percent on month and gained 1.7 percent on year at 35.308 trillion yen.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNahost-Sorgen drücken Marktstimmung: Verluste an den US-Börsen -- ATX geht tiefer aus dem Handel -- DAX letztlich im Minus -- Nikkei schließlich etwas höher - Goldene Woche in Shanghai läuft an
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt suchten die Anleger am Dienstag das Weite. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt fuhr Verluste ein. Die Wall Street schloss am zweiten Handelstag der Woche in der Verlustzone. Am Dienstag notierte der japanische Aktienmarkt im Plus.