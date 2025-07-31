|
31.07.2025 02:04:57
Japan Retail Sales Jump 2.0% In June
(RTTNews) - The value of retail sales in Japan was up 2.0 percent on year in June, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Thursday - coming in at 12.966 trillion yen.
That beat forecasts for an increase of 1.8 percent following the downwardly revised 1.9 percent gain in May (originally 2.2 percent).
Wholesale sales were up 1.7 percent on year to 39.069 trillion yen after shrinking 0.9 percent in the previous month.
Sales from large retailers were up 1.0 percent both on month and on year.
For the second quarter of 2025, retail sales rose an annual 2.4 percent to 38.679 trillion yen.
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Leitzins bleibt unverändert: US-Börsen mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen -- ATX und DAX schließen leicht im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt herrschte zur Wochenmitte nur wenig Bewegung, während der deutsche Leitindex etwas hinzugewann. An den US-Börsen ging es uneinheitlich zu. Die Börsen in Asien fanden am Mittwoch keine gemeinsame Richtung.