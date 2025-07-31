Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen

197,8162
 JPY
-0,3949
-0,20 %
JPY - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
>
31.07.2025 02:04:57

Japan Retail Sales Jump 2.0% In June

(RTTNews) - The value of retail sales in Japan was up 2.0 percent on year in June, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Thursday - coming in at 12.966 trillion yen.

That beat forecasts for an increase of 1.8 percent following the downwardly revised 1.9 percent gain in May (originally 2.2 percent).

Wholesale sales were up 1.7 percent on year to 39.069 trillion yen after shrinking 0.9 percent in the previous month.

Sales from large retailers were up 1.0 percent both on month and on year.

For the second quarter of 2025, retail sales rose an annual 2.4 percent to 38.679 trillion yen.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

27.07.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 30
27.07.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 30: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
26.07.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
26.07.25 KW 30: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
25.07.25 KW 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Leitzins bleibt unverändert: US-Börsen mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen -- ATX und DAX schließen leicht im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt herrschte zur Wochenmitte nur wenig Bewegung, während der deutsche Leitindex etwas hinzugewann. An den US-Börsen ging es uneinheitlich zu. Die Börsen in Asien fanden am Mittwoch keine gemeinsame Richtung.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen