Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen - Kurs (GBP - JPY)
06.09.2024 11:12:42
Japan's Leading Index Improves In July
(RTTNews) - Japan's leading index increased in July from a 7-month low in June, preliminary data from the Cabinet Office showed on Friday.
The leading index, which measures future economic activity, rose to 109.5 in July from 109.1 in the previous month. The expected score was 109.4.
Similarly, the coincident index rose to 117.1 in July from 114.1 a month ago. The coincident index measures the current economic situation.
The lagging index also strengthened to 107.9 in July from 107.4 in the prior month.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: ATX geht tiefrot ins Wochenende -- DAX zum Handelsende weit im Minus -- US-Börsen schwach -- Börsen in Asien schließen in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt erlitt am letzten Handelstag der Woche kräftige Verluste, und auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt fiel letztlich tief. Die US-Börsen verbuchten am Freitag Verluste. Die Börsen in Asien bewegten sich am Freitag im Minus.