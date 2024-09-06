Japan's Leading Index Improves In July

(RTTNews) - Japan's leading index increased in July from a 7-month low in June, preliminary data from the Cabinet Office showed on Friday.

The leading index, which measures future economic activity, rose to 109.5 in July from 109.1 in the previous month. The expected score was 109.4.

Similarly, the coincident index rose to 117.1 in July from 114.1 a month ago. The coincident index measures the current economic situation.

The lagging index also strengthened to 107.9 in July from 107.4 in the prior month.