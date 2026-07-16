17.07.2026 00:00:22

Malaysia GDP Data Due On Friday

(RTTNews) - Malaysia will on Friday release preliminary Q2 figures for gross domestic product, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In Q1, GDP was up 5.4 percent on year.

Malaysia also will see June figures for consumer prices; in May, inflation was up 0.1 percent on month and 2.0 percent on year.

Singapore will provide June data for non-oil domestic exports; in May, NODX was up 7.7 percent on month and 38.4 percent on year.

Hong Kong will see June figures for unemployment; in May, the jobless rate was 3.7 percent.

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