Malaysia Industrial Output Growth Rebounds Unexpectedly

(RTTNews) - Malaysia's industrial production growth accelerated in December after easing in the previous month, figures from the Department of Statistics showed on Monday.

Industrial output climbed 4.8 percent year-on-year in December, faster than the 4.3 percent rise in November. The expected increase was 4.1 percent.

Among sectors, the annual growth in manufacturing quickened to 6.7 percent from 4.9 percent, mainly due to the manufacture of computers, electronics, and optical products, which advanced by 13.2 percent.

Similarly, the yearly expansion in electricity output improved to 3.7 percent from 2.7 percent. On the other hand, mining production contracted 2.5 percent, reversing a 2.3 percent growth in November.

On a monthly basis, industrial output increased 0.2 percent in December, reversing a 1.1 percent decrease in the previous month.

During the year 2025, industrial production grew 3.6 percent compared to 3.7 percent in 2024, the agency said.