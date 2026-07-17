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17.07.2026 09:49:12

Malaysia Inflation Slows Slightly

(RTTNews) - Malaysia's consumer price inflation slowed marginally in June, data from the Department of Statistics revealed Friday.

The consumer price index rose 1.9 percent in June from a year ago, following a 2.0 percent gain in the previous month, which was the highest since July 2024. Inflation was forecast to remain unchanged at 2.0 percent.

The slowdown was mainly attributable to the decrease in transport cost growth to 2.8 percent from 3.8 percent. The personal care, social protection & miscellaneous goods & services and education groups also recorded slower increases of 3.4 percent and 2.1 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained flat compared to a 0.1 percent rise in May.

However, Malaysia's inflation for the second quarter accelerated to 1.9 percent from 1.6 percent in the first quarter.

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