Malaysia Jobless Rate Stable At 3.3%

(RTTNews) - Malaysia's jobless rate held steady in December after falling slightly in the previous month, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Friday.

The jobless rate came in at 3.3 percent in December, unchanged from November. In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 3.6 percent.

The number of unemployed people decreased to 567,800 in December from 569,200 in the previous month.

The labour force participation rate rose to 68.1 percent in December from 67.9 percent a month ago.

During the fourth quarter, the unemployment rate was also 3.3 percent, down from 3.4 percent in the third quarter.