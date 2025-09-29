Malaysia Producer Prices Fall 2.8%

(RTTNews) - Malaysia's producer prices decreased for the sixth straight month in August, figures from the Department of Statistics showed on Monday.

Producer prices fell 2.8 percent year-on-year in August, slower than the 3.8 percent decrease in July. The expected decrease was 3.5 percent.

Among sectors, the price index in the manufacturing sector declined 4.0 percent from last year, and that in the mining sector dropped 3.4 percent. For the utility sector, electricity and gas supply prices grew 4.1 percent, and water supply posted a rebound of 3.4 percent.

On a month-to-month basis, producer prices edged up 0.1 percent in August, following a 0.3 percent increase in the prior month.