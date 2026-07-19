20.07.2026 00:03:10

Malaysia Trade Data Due On Monday

(RTTNews) - Malaysia will on Monday release June figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

In May, imports were up 14.1 percent on year and exports rose an annual 45.3 percent for a trade surplus of MYR40.40 billion.

New Zealand also will see June trade data; in May, imports were worth NZ$8.08 billion and exports were at NZ$8.88 billion for a trade surplus of NZ$800 million.

Finally, the markets in Japan are closed on Monday for Marine Day and will re-open on Tuesday.

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