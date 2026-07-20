Malaysia Trade Surplus Grows In June

(RTTNews) - The Malaysian foreign trade surplus increased notably in June from a year ago as exports grew faster than imports, data from the statistical office showed on Monday.

The trade surplus climbed to MYR 14.9 billion in June from MYR 9.0 billion in the same month last year. Meanwhile, the surplus decreased from MYR 39.8 billion in May.

Exports jumped 45.4 percent year-on-year in June, driven by both re-exports and domestic exports, which advanced by 44.6 percent. Imports also recorded double-digit growth of 43.9 percent.

On a monthly basis, exports fell a seasonally adjusted 8.8 percent, while imports climbed 17.3 percent.