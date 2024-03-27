Mexico Jobless Rate Falls To 2.5%

(RTTNews) - Mexico's unemployment rate decreased more-than-expected in February, data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography, or INEGI, showed on Wednesday.

On an unadjusted basis, the jobless rate dropped to an 11-month low of 2.5 percent in February from 2.9 percent the previous month. Economists had forecast the rate to fall marginally to 2.8 percent.

In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 2.7 percent.

There were 1.49 million unemployed people in February, down from 1.63 million in the previous year. .

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the jobless rate also fell to 2.6 percent in February from 2.7 percent a month ago.