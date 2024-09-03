03.09.2024 15:55:30

Mexico Jobless Rate Rises To 2.9%

(RTTNews) - Mexico's unemployment rate increased slightly in July to the highest level in six months, data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography, or INEGI, showed on Tuesday.

On an unadjusted basis, the jobless rate rose to 2.9 percent in July from 2.8 percent the previous month. That was in line with expectations. 

In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 3.1 percent.

There were 1.81 million unemployed people in July, down from 1.92 million in the previous year.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the jobless rate remained stable at 2.7 percent.

