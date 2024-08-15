New York Manufacturing Index Inches Higher But Remains Negative In August

(RTTNews) - New York manufacturing activity edged slightly lower in the month of August, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York revealed in a report on Thursday.

The New York Fed said its general business conditions index rose to a negative 4.7 in August from a negative 6.6 in July, but a negative reading still indicates contraction. Economists had expected the index to inch up to a negative 6.0.

Looking ahead, the New York Fed said firms remained fairly optimistic that conditions would improve in the months ahead.