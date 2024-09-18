New Zealand GDP Data Due On Thursday

(RTTNews) - New Zealand will on Thursday release Q2 figures for gross domestic product and current account, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

In the three months prior, GDP was up 0.2 percent on quarter and 0.3 percent on year, while the current account showed a deficit of NZ$27.64 billion.

Australia will provide August numbers for unemployment. The jobless rate is seen steady at 4.2 percent, with the addition of 25,800 jobs following the increase of 58,200 jobs in July.

Malaysia will see August data for imports, exports and trade balance. In July, imports surged 25.4 percent on year and exports rose an annual 12.3 percent for a trade surplus of MYR6.40 billion.

The central bank in Taiwan will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates; the bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate steady at 2.00 percent.

Hong Kong will release August figures for unemployment, with forecasts suggesting no change from the 3.0 percent reading in July.