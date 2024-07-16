|
17.07.2024 00:03:59
New Zealand Inflation Data Due On Wednesday
(RTTNews) - New Zealand will on Wednesday see Q2 numbers for consumer prices, highlighting a modest ay for Asia-Pacific economic activity.
Inflation is expected to rise 0.5 percent on quarter and 3.5 percent on year, easing from 0.6 percent on quarter and 4.0 percent on year in the three months prior.
Singapore will release June numbers for non-oil domestic exports; in May, NODX was down 0.1 percent both on month and on year and the trade surplus was SGD4.563 billion.
The central bank in Indonesia will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates; the bank is expected to keep its benchmark lending rate (6.25 percent), deposit facility rate (5.50 percent) and lending facility rate (7.00 percent) unchanged.
Australia will see June results for the economic leading index from the Melbourne Institute; in May, the index was flat with a slight negative bias.
