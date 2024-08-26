|
26.08.2024 09:38:01
Norway Jobless Rate Falls To 3.9%
(RTTNews) - Norway's unemployment rate decreased in July to the lowest level in five months, the labor force survey data from Statistics Norway showed on Monday.
The seasonally adjusted jobless rate came in at 3.9 percent in July, down from June's stable rate of 4.1 percent.
Moreover, this was the lowest rate since February, when it was 3.4 percent.
In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 3.7 percent.
The number of unemployed people was 118,000 in July versus 123,000 in June, the agency said.
Data showed that the employment rate stood at 69.7 percent, down marginally from 69.8 percent in June.
On a trend basis, the unemployment rate remained stable for the fourth straight month at 4.0 percent.
