|
29.08.2024 13:27:51
Norway Retail Sales Rebound 1.2%
(RTTNews) - Norway's retail sales increased more-than-expected in July after falling in the previous month, preliminary data from Statistics Norway showed on Thursday.
The volume of retail sales rose a seasonally adjusted 1.2 percent month-on-month in July, reversing a 5.1 percent decline in the previous month. The expected increase was 0.9 percent.
Retail sales of cultural and recreational goods grew the most by 7.5 percent, and sales of food and beverages climbed by 1.3 percent.
Similarly, sales of automotive fuel alone showed an increase of 1.4 percent, while those for ICT equipment dropped by 3.0 percent.
On a yearly basis, retail sales decline softened to 0.7 percent in July from 2.8 percent a month ago.
Separate official data showed that household consumption declined 4.3 percent monthly in July, in contrast to the 1.7 percent gain in June. Further, this was the first fall in four months.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.) (Spons. ADRS)
|3,96
|-1,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX schließt im Plus -- DAX knackt Allzeithoch und geht stabil ins Wochenende -- Wall Street schlussendlich stärker -- Börsen in Asien letztlich mehrheitlich fester
Der heimische Markt verbuchte am Freitag Gewinne. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt endete der Handel hingegen nach einem neuen Rekord im Bereich der Nulllinie. Die US-Börsen notierten am Freitag letztendlich höher. Anleger in Asien zeigten sich am Freitag in Kauflaune.