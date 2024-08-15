Britische Pfund - US-Dollar - Kurs (GBP - USD)
|
15.08.2024 14:42:55
Philly Fed Index Unexpectedly Turns Negative In August
(RTTNews) - A report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia on Thursday said regional manufacturing softened overall in the month of August.
The Philly Fed said its diffusion index for current general activity plunged to a negative 7.0 in August from a positive 13.9 in July, with a negative reading indicating contraction. Economists had expected the index to decrease to a positive 7.0.
Looking ahead, the Philly Fed said firms continue to expect growth over the next six months, but expectations were less widespread this month.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht mit knappen Verlusten ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich höher
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte in der Verlustzone. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchte am Freitag Gewinne. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich am Freitag leichter. Die asiatischen Märkte legten vor dem Wochenende zu.