Britische Pfund - Russischer Rubel

102,7832
 RUB
0,4188
0,41 %
RUB - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
RUB/GBP
>
03.12.2025 08:52:17

Russia Services Growth Strongest In 6 Months

(RTTNews) - Russia's service sector activity expanded at the fastest pace in six months in November amid a renewed rise in new orders and continued growth in output, survey results from S&P Global showed on Wednesday.

The services purchasing managers' index, or PMI, climbed to 52.2 in November from 51.7 in October. A score above 50 suggests expansion in the sector.

New orders increased for the first time in five months in November on the back of stronger customer demand and new client wins.

In line with rising new orders, backlogs for work rose for the second straight month, while employment grew at the weakest pace in four months.

On the price front, input prices continued to rise in November, linked to higher costs for wage bills and supplier costs. Nonetheless, the rate of cost inflation was softer than the series trend. Consequently, selling prices rose at a slower pace.

The composite output index dropped slightly to 50.1 in November from 50.2 in October, signalling a broad stagnation in private sector activity.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

19:14 Jeremy Granthams Investmentstrategie in Q3 2025: Das Aktienportfolio im Überblick
02.12.25 Commerzbank-Depot: In diese US-Aktien hat das Finanzhaus im dritten Quartal 2025 investiert
01.12.25 Die Top 20 der größten europäischen Banken
01.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im November 2025: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
01.12.25 November 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Kaufimpulse fehlen: US-Börsen dennoch etwas fester -- ATX geht schwächer in den Feierabend -- DAX letztlich kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Mittwoch tiefer. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt begab sich derweil auf Richtungssuche. An der Wall Street geht es aufwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost fanden unterdessen keine einheitliche Richtung.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen