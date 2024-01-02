Singapore House Price Growth Slows For Second Year, Sales Hit 7-Year Low: URA

(RTTNews) - House prices in Singapore grew at a slower pace for the second year in a row in 2023, though sales volumes were the lowest in seven years, the Urban Redevelopment Authority said Tuesday. The private residential price index rose 6.7 percent in the whole year 2023, which was slower than the 8.6 percent increase in 2022, preliminary figures from URA showed.

This was the second consecutive year of moderation in the index increase, the URA said.

In the fourth quarter, private home prices grew 2.7 percent from the previous three months. The URA attributed the increase mainly to sales at selected newly-launched projects.

The volume of home sales decreased nearly 15 percent in 2023, which was the weakest annual sale transaction volume since 2016, the URA said.

Sales transaction volume shrunk by nearly 27 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter. "Global economic activity is expected to ease further into 2024, with domestic mortgage rates at elevated levels," the URA said. The agency urged households to continue with prudence when taking on new financial commitments including long-term mortgage debt servicing obligations.

Separate flash data from the Housing Development Board showed on Tuesday that resale flat prices for 2023 rose 4.8 percent, which was less than half of the 10.4 percent increase in 2022.

In the fourth quarter, the resale price index rose 1.0 percent from the third quarter, when it climbed 1.3 percent. The rate was also below the average quarterly growth of 2.5 percent for 2022.

"The rate of increase in resale prices has continued to moderate following the Government's implementation of a strong pipeline of supply, as well as the introduction of cooling measures to promote a stable and sustainable property market," the HDB said.

The measures to slow demand in the resale market included a wait-out period of 15 months before private property owners are allowed to purchase a non-subsidized HDB resale flat. Further, the Loan-to-Value (LTV) limit for HDB housing loans were lowered from 90 percent to 85 percent, and further to 80 percent. "More broadly, as global economic activity is expected to ease further into 2024, with domestic mortgage rates at elevated levels, households should continue to exercise financial prudence in their flat purchases," HDB said.

The resale volume in the fourth quarter was 6,440 units, which was 2.3 percent less than the previous quarter and also the lowest fourth quarter volume compared to the last three years since 2020.