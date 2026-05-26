Singapore Industrial Output Growth Accelerates In April

(RTTNews) - Singapore's industrial production expanded at the quickest pace in six months in April, preliminary data from the Economic Development Board revealed on Tuesday.

Industrial production advanced 17.6 percent year-on-year in April, much faster than the revised 9.2 percent rise in March. The expected increase was 12.0 percent. Moreover, this was the fastest growth since October 2025.

Among clusters, electronics output grew the most by 44.0 percent from last year, led by the infocomms and consumer electronics and semiconductors segments, on the back of robust AI-related demand.

General manufacturing output was 16.9 percent higher due to higher production of structural metal products as well as beverages. Similarly, precision engineering grew 15.1 percent amid more output of semiconductor equipment, and the transport engineering cluster expanded 10.1 percent.

On the other hand, biomedical manufacturing output fell sharply by 16.1 percent amid contractions in medical technology and pharmaceuticals segments. Chemicals output also plunged 17.6 percent, linked to lower output in the petroleum and petrochemicals segments, due to disruptions in feedstock supply.

Excluding biomedical manufacturing, total industrial production surged 21.5 percent annually in April versus 12.4 percent growth a month ago.